To The Daily Sun,
In my 76 years, I have been through many crises. I have seen Polio, whooping cough, smallpox, measles, Ebola, swine flu, gas shortage and many others.
Here are some ways to cope:
Get drunk at home; you do not have to drive.
Cry now that Brady has left the Pats and Mookie is a Dodger.
If you have children, love them and teach them.
Get out the old games, Monopoly, Life, Checkers, and Chess.
If you do not have a PC, buy one and install video conferencing, e.g., SKYPE.
If you are a collector, inventory and organize your collection.
Pray with your children.
If you are alone, ask the person you are seeing to marry you or move in with you.
There will be a baby boom, called “coronababies”.
Have a romantic dinner by candlelight; support your local restaurants by ordering takeouts.
Read a 1,000-page novel; by the time you are done, it will be “back to work”.
Play golf, order takeout beer and delicious $2 hot dogs, and have fun.
If coping fails, get drunk at home; you do not have to drive.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
