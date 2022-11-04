Social Security is a contract between the federal government, the worker and his/her employer. The worker and his/her employer pay into a program for the employed life of the worker, and the government gives that worker his/her money upon retirement. This contract has been enforced since 1935, and millions of workers have trusted the federal government to give them their money at the appropriate time. They are confident that at the same time each month the same sum of money will be deposited in their accounts. This gives them some peace of mind when their lives are otherwise precarious. An unforeseen fall or catastrophic illness could ruin their other finances, but they would still have Social Security.
If the Republicans gain control of the Senate and the House, their leader, Mitch McConnell, has stated that they intend to revisit the Social Security contract every five years. This would be a disaster for seniors who rely upon it for their livelihood. They would never know about their future finances. They would wonder if they should take that flight to see the grandchildren or buy a new car. Every five years Congress would battle over terms. Congress has not passed a budget on time since 1996. They would do the same with Social Security.
Some say that a Republican-controlled Congress would never do something like this. The Republicans like to keep their word, and promised for years they would overturn the Roe decision. While many doubted that, they indeed kept their promise and overturned it in June. If you do not want to risk your Social Security, vote for Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas, who have pledged to honor the government’s contract with its citizens.
