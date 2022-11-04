To The Daily Sun,

Social Security is a contract between the federal government, the worker and his/her employer. The worker and his/her employer pay into a program for the employed life of the worker, and the government gives that worker his/her money upon retirement. This contract has been enforced since 1935, and millions of workers have trusted the federal government to give them their money at the appropriate time. They are confident that at the same time each month the same sum of money will be deposited in their accounts. This gives them some peace of mind when their lives are otherwise precarious. An unforeseen fall or catastrophic illness could ruin their other finances, but they would still have Social Security.

