To The Daily Sun,
I am proud to support Harry Viens in his re-election bid to the board of directors for N.H. Electric Cooperative.
I have worked with Harry on a variety of community issues. As a Center Harbor selectman, state representative for Center Harbor/New Hampton and Center Harbor Conservation Commission chair, I have found him to be a thoughtful, conscientious, hardworking and inclusive leader who listens to all points of view. Harry is very community oriented and works diligently to provide the best solutions to issues and challenges facing our area. He is constantly striving to find ways to improve the lives of the citizens he serves.
As a N.H. Electric Coop Board director, Harry has worked to create a sense of community between coop members, both union and non-union employees, and management of the cooperative. His efforts have paid off as communications have improved internally and externally. He is also vigorously exploring partnerships to expand broadband service to members in the service area; consistently working to lower rates (which have dropped this spring by 26 percent); working to improve outage restoration times for members; and is actively exploring renewable energy options to make our electricity cleaner, greener and cheaper.
I hope you will join me and cast your vote for Harry Viens so he can continue his work for us on the board of directors at N.H. Electric Coop!
Janan Hays
New Hampton
