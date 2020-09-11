To The Daily Sun,
In the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's letters to Trump, he addresses him as "Your Excellency" and punctuates them with flowery prose. "Even now I cannot forget that moment of history when I firmly held Your Excellency's hand at the beautiful and sacred location as the whole world watched with great interest and hope to relive the honor of that day," Ain't love between narcissistic sociopaths sweet?
You've seen that the warnings about Trump's colossal failure responding to the virus, his responsibility for tens of thousands of lost lives, and his negligent exacerbation of the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, are true. Trump has called our dead, wounded, and missing veterans "losers and suckers." Trump has called our generals and admirals "pussies." He even skipped a ceremony in France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One because of what the rain would do to his hair. About going to the cemetery in France he reportedly asked, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." During the same trip, he allegedly referred to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives in the Battle of Belleau Wood in France as "suckers." About that war, he asked 'Who were the good guys in this war?" and couldn't understand why the U.S. would help the Allies. He called the first President Bush a loser because he was shot down. He insulted John McCain's patriotism and continued to after his death. When Anthony Scaramucci suggested to Trump a visit to the troops, he said, "why would I do that?"
Add to that the lunacy of Trump's "love at first sight" for the psychopathic dictator in North Korea. It's beyond rich. A year ago at a rally in West Virginia, Trump had said of Kim, “He wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters. We fell in love." With a killer. But now, a recording has emerged of Trump saying this about when he first met the ruthless homicidal despot: “You meet a woman. In one second, you know whether or not it’s going to happen. It doesn’t take you 10 minutes and it doesn’t take you six weeks. It’s like, whoa. You know? It takes somewhat less than a second.”
While most people cringe and are nauseated by this, Trumpies are too brainwashed, ignorant, and immoral to do anything but fawn and drool over Trump the way Trump slobbers over Kim. Trump has said that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a single vote. That tells you a lot about him and his blind, vacuous, and fanatical cult supporters. He has helped cause the death and sickness of hundreds of thousands yet the slobbering continues. In less than a second.
James Veverka
Tilton
