To The Daily Sun,
In response to a former “Cooperating Commissioner’s” letter on April 1. Mr. Brian Gallagher from Sanbornton: Thank you for your “somewhat” backhanded recognition of my decision making at the recent March meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission. Throughout my short tenure and despite my very first vote in favor of former commissioner Gallagher for chair of the GAC, I have been called everything from lackey, crony and political operative, to even more appalling names by the very people that you and some others claim are “using” me (including individuals whom you assert are my neighbors on the hill). We are all neighbors on the hill, especially at Gunstock and as commissioners we are ethically charged to exemplify this in our conduct. Furthermore, the meeting minutes reflect that I am indeed a woman with an independent voice (incidentally on occasion, to the inconvenience and chagrin of the 'old boys club"). Lastly, with all due respect, unlike you Mr. Gallagher, I remain a Gunstock Area Commissioner. Please address me as such.
Jade Wood
Gilford
