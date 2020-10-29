To The Daily Sun,
This letter is in support of Bill Wright to become the next Sherrif of Belknap County
I first met Bill Wright in 1999 when he came to work at the Belmont Police Department where I was the lieutenant at that time.
I was impressed with how well he performed his duties as a young patrolman. He quickly became one of my go-to people with assignments that I wanted done well and in a timely manner. Bill had qualities then that have served him well in his career. Bill Wright has always been a hard worker with dedication and the integrity to be a good leader. Bill has continued to learn and grow through the years. I have had the pleasure of watching Bill Wright develop into the best person to be the next Sherrif of Belknap County because of knowledge and experience at the Sheriffs office. I am proud of what Bill has accomplished and how he has conducted his campaign
I have known Bill Wright and watched his career for over 20 years.
Bill has earned my vote and I hope you feel the same.
Respectfully submitted
Brian J. Loanes
Belmont
