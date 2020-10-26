To The Daily Sun,
I would like to specifically respond to the misinformation provided by former Sheriff Stephen Hodges letter of October 23, 2020. I believe we should provide facts to consider not innuendo.
Point One-Agreed: Richard Robinson had a law enforcement career retiring as Chief of Police.
Point two-Disagree: The other candidate hereafter referred to as Bill Wright. Bill Wright has presented and helped develop the Sheriff’s Budget to include working with the Delegation giving specific deference to the taxpayers of Belknap County.
Point three-Agreed: Mr. Hodges and others encouraged Richard Robinson to run.
Point four-Disagree: Richard Robinson likely could respond to an emergency. The County is exposed to potential civil liability as Richard Robinson is no longer a NH certified police officer. The probability for missteps is greater for someone who has not performed law enforcement duties for years. Additionally, learning the multi functions of the Sheriff’s Department takes time.
Point five-Disagree: It is difficult to evaluate Richard Robinson's performance at AutoServ. I did look at www.DealerRater.com specifically looking for an independent evaluation. Customer ratings for AutoServ and Richard Robinson which were not flattering especially when compared to other dealers in the Lakes Region.
Point six-Disagree: The cloud of suspicion has been created by one former disgruntled employee. No one has presented any facts demonstrating misconduct on the part of Bill Wright. Mr. Dave Devoy read the reports and stated no wrongdoing by Sheriff Moyer or Bill Wright.
In closing I would state that information provided by Mr. Hodges and listed in the Hunter Taylor manifesto are not factual, they are rumors and innuendo. I would suggest that the person(s) informing them are not telling the truth. If one uses common sense it is easy to conclude that one source is common for the misinformation. As a former Sheriff Mr. Hodges knows that not releasing personnel information is the ethical choice for a Sheriff (he cannot release the reports). Mr. Hodges also knows that following the legal advice in personnel matters is an obligation of a County Officer to protect the taxpayers of Belknap County. However, in this circumstance Mr. Hodges is using Sheriff Moyers ethical conduct against him to further the political slur against Bill Wright.
To say that I am disappointed in Mr. Hodges’ intellectual dishonesty and lack of fair play is an understatement. I am proud to be a friend of Bill Wright, I know he is the best choice for our county!
Roy T. Roberts
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.