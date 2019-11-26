To The Daily Sun,
Thank U Tony Boutin for your straight frank response to hateful nut job Joseph’s radical totally unjustified article. It was spot on.
As an individual who was born and grew up in the north NH, this hate is unprecedented. The distortions and fabrications coming out of some of our politicians should be a concern. The rhetoric on promises are plentiful, however very short on how they are going to accomplish it. It appears that they want to accomplish their promises by using others’ $$$$$ MONEY.
As a lifelong moderate Democrat that jumped the fence, let me say that everyone should be concerned of how they want to change this greatest country. This 86-year-young is concerned for our future generation. Watch out what U wish for. C’est come ca, mes Amis.
Tony, thanks again for saying it for what WE thought.
Conrad Bouchard
Berlin
