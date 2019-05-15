To The Daily Sun,
As we approach warmer seasons. The proud city of Franklin has big aspirations in store for this year, A resurgence of our downtown, groundbreaking of a white water park, and three (sort of) new faces on the City Council.
As well as swimming at Webster lake, Windows rolled down cruises, and our one of a kind Class Day Parade.
There is one familiar sight that's not so welcoming. That is our perennial patch of political refuge, the asylum for all who step foot. The small parcel of land known by several names. But referred to by some as Trestle Hill.
The motley assortment of drunks, druggies, and homeless have returned. And a few new faces have joined them this year Overlooking Central Street, they greet visitors as they enter our downtown. Not exactly who the city would like as ambassadors!
Like in years past, the refuse is already starting piling up. They have trash bags for the refuse, but have chosen to hang them from trees. The white bags just whip around in the breeze, creating a eyesore.
Local residents have doubled their efforts this past year. Showing a heartwarming compassion and willingness to help that has made a difference. The majority of our Trestle Hill folks are aware of the resources available to them. Most choose not to take advantage of the programs offered. Quite a few receive monthly checks, overwhelming used for food and/or there favorite intoxicants. But still choose to stay apathetic. And they can not be forced to accept help if they don't want it, sadly most are content with there status.
Where does this leave the city?
The white trash bags that hang from the trees, bring to mind the white flag of surrender. To me that begs the question. Who has surrendered? The city? The residents? The Trestle Hill population? Or all of the above. If the white bags were not so sad and tragic, it would almost be laughable. What other options do we have left?
D Allen
Franklin
