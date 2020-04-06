To The Daily Sun,
A campaign for political office has many expenditures, the candidate and staff, political consultants, and the direct costs of communicating with voters via media outlets. Thus we are often unable to elect the person who would be the best office holder simply because that person is not wealthy or does not have wealthy friends to support his or her candidacy. It seems that our forefather's dream of "all Americans being free and equal" has morphed into "all wealthy Americans being free and equal." Thus, those who can garner the necessary funds needed are usually successful when running for high office. Others have a distinct disadvantage, unless their qualifications show them to be head and shoulders above all other candidates. Another disadvantage for the average voter is that many candidates vote the way their money contributors want them to vote rather than vote the way the people they represent want them to vote.
As far as I am concerned, I have found such an above average person. You just have to listen to him to him to realize he is a man of the people. So, I will vote for Don Bolduc for U.S. Senator from New Hampshire in the coming elections. Why you may ask? Because: 1. he is a native son of New Hampshire, (one of my personal prerequisites) and knows the problems of New Hampshire well; 2. He has proven his abilities many times to manage large numbers of people to a successful conclusion; and 3. he has been successful in the past in holding high authoritative positions; 4. he is definite a leader and not a follower, and 5. he has an earnest desire to represent his friends and neighbors of New Hampshire and all those over America.
Elliot Finn
Meredith
