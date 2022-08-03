Too many times this season we have experienced boaters going between a raft and the swim ropes on the north end of Opechee, both of which are permitted and recorded with New Hampshire Marine Patrol.
If you are carrying a NH safe boating certificate, which is required by law, then you should already know that this action is prohibited. People swim to and dive off of the raft. Those offenders that we have yelled at have been very rude and kept on sailing. God help you if you injure anyone from this neighborhood by your actions.
Boat ownership apparently does not include knowledge of the safe rules included with the certificate.
