To The Daily Sun,
With regards to the recent Sen. Bob Giuda-driven amendment to HB 1397 affecting the Gunstock Area Commission, several things need to be understood. At its most recent meeting, the GAC voted to oppose this “sour grapes” legislation and urge legislators to defeat it. The system as set up in the original enabling legislation has worked well for over 60 years. The vetting and appointment of Gunstock Area Commissioners by the delegation allows for public scrutiny and questioning of anyone offering to serve, while a very costly general, countywide election process heavily favors the wealthy and local media favorites. The current structure further allows for a removal process by 18 members for cause, whereas the amendment would reduce this to just two of three Belknap County Commissioners. This amendment has been created by people who have not been getting their way in the regular process. It is a flawed solution seeking to correct a problem that doesn't exist. Having watched Sen. Giuda in action on this issue has been a sad affair — a once seemingly rational and even-handed politician has become visibly shaken and filled with apparent rage. It begs the question of those of us witnessing this sudden sea-change: Is there something in it for him? Nobody gets so worked up like this unless they’re hiding something or been promised some sort of reward. Same could be said of his allies. Could it have something to do with constructing a massive hotel and restaurants on public lands that have been rightly preserved since the '30s? Who knows? Sadly, now that there are people serving on the Commission that want only what’s best for Gunstock and its owners — the residents and taxpayers of Belknap County — there are forces seeking to prevent it. Beware the corporate fat cats.
Doug Lambert
Gilford
