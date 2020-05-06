To The Daily Sun,
The COVID-19 pandemic is casting a shadow over the functioning of our economy, government, democracy, and culture. Yet the pandemic can be the impetus for improving the way democracy functions. For example, for the first time in history, U.S. Supreme Court judges are hearing arguments via teleconference and broadcasting them live to the public. In New Hampshire, the recent clarification allowing registered voters to request absentee ballots as a means of protecting their health is another step forward. The ability of the public to provide comments directly via teleconference to Governor Sununu’s task force on re-opening New Hampshire shows how government meetings can be made more accessible to the public.
Here are some further opportunities to improve the functioning of our democracy:
1. Allow no-excuse absentee voting in New Hampshire
2. Open more town committee and government meetings to participation via video conferencing or telephone conference calls
3. Allow voter registration in New Hampshire via mail
4. Establish in-person Election Day health safety protocol measures to protect election officials and the public
6. Expand the capacity of towns and cities to process more absentee ballots in an efficient and secure manner
Instead of requiring individuals and officials to attend government meetings in person, require organizations to provide the technology and training so more people can participate remotely. This encourages greater participation. It also improves air quality and reduces carbon emissions from vehicles that would otherwise be used for transportation. We have the technology for large numbers of people to meet and discuss ideas while still protecting their health. The U.S. House of Representatives and the N.H. Senate should be utilizing them now.
Don House
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.