Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia demonstrates Democrats’ rabid hatred for Americans and exposes their man-made climate change hoax.
While shutting down American oil production, Biden begs for overseas production increases. Apparently oil production is OK as long as American workers, American consumers, American businesses, and American investors don’t benefit.
The 1970s oil embargoes showed the folly of depending on foreign oil. Those embargoes caused scarcity, rationing, cold homes, high prices (energy costs impact everything), and risked our ability to respond to military threats or natural disasters.
The Department of Energy was created in 1977 to make us energy independent. Only President Donald Trump cared enough about the American people to make us energy independent. On his first day as president, Biden started destroying our energy independence.
Biden’s politically-motivated release of about 1/3 of our strategic petroleum reserve, allegedly to help Americans, is sending millions of barrels overseas, including to China. Although another 1/6 of the SPR is planned to be released, our SPR is already at its lowest level since the mid-1980s. This is dangerous; our ability to respond in a major emergency is in jeopardy.
Biden shut down our oil production to “save the environment”, to stop “climate change”.
Yet, Biden’s trip shows that it’s OK to get oil from overseas, burn millions of gallons of fuel unnecessarily, spew millions of extra tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, and unnecessarily risk accidents causing enormous pollution.
Democrats’ war on American energy harms Americans, especially poorer Americans. It robs American workers of good jobs, causes great price spikes, and jeopardizes our national prosperity and security. Biden’s plea for more Saudi oil exposes that climate change alarmism was created for political, rather than human, benefit.
Vote Republican to save our prosperity, freedoms, and national security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.