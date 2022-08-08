To The Daily Sun,
While politicians have long taken credit for economic trends about which their policies had negligible relevance, the Biden administration has taken this practice to new lows. Of late, Joe Biden and his staff have boasted that the economy is doing well, pointing to a low unemployment rate. That would be the same national economy which has a poor labor force rate of participation, has the highest inflation rate in 40 years, and has posted negative growth for two consecutive quarters which is the very definition of a recession. Biden's answer? To call inflation "transitory," and to create a new definition for a recession. Big help. With many of its anti-COVID policies, our federal government did incredible damage to the national economy. All that was needed to improve our national economic outlook was for the federal government to get the heck out of the way, and let an unfettered free market do what is does organically which is to grow. Americans could have elected Biden's dog and the economy would have improved and without inflation.
