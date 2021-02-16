So, now we know there are 43 complete cowards in the U.S. Senate. Each and every one of them has a huge yellow line down his/her back, as long and as wide as they are. The evidence was overwhelming, and yet the cowards once again folded before the con artist Trump and his violent supporters. Surprised? No. The two worst cowards? First, Mitch McConnell. After cowardly voting to acquit Trump, he comes out and thinks he's showing courage by stating that Trump was responsible for the riot/insurrection, but that the civil and criminal courts are still available to hold him accountable. Abject cowardice in the extreme, Mitch. If he had any ethics at all, which he doesn't, he would resign his seat in the Senate in disgrace tomorrow. Of course, he won't. He bowed, like the rest of them, to the master criminal con artist, and now he has to look himself in the mirror every day for the rest of his life and see a complete coward.
Second, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. She's not in the Senate, but oh, how she thinks she's taking a strong stance against Trump as a pundit. Wimp, coward, political opportunist. Where was she when she could have stood up to Trump and actually had an effect? Wrapped in the same cowardice as the rest of the Republicans in the Senate. And now, somehow, she thinks this pathetic statement will make her a worthy 2024 presidential candidate? She is a coward, pathetically weak. We don't need or want that in our candidates. She should go home and look in her mirror and see that cowardice every day for the rest of her life. She is no more credible than Mitch McConnell or the other 42 cowardly Senate Republicans. Each is a disgrace to their office, to their country, and their families. We will not forget their abject cowardice.
Gilmanton
