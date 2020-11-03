To The Daily Sun,
At Moultonborough Town Meeting on June 29, I made the motion to table Article #19, which asked taxpayers for $75K to demolish the Taylor House. I urged the town to put the historic property back up for sale, since it takes time and the right person to take on a big rehabilitation project. Now we have our chance for success.
The wait has paid off; the town has vetted a buyer who wants to restore the Taylor House and open an outdoor adventure guide and outfitter business there. The house will be a hostel for visitors staying in Moultonborough, and the barn will have outdoor equipment rentals and sales. Not only would this bring in a new business, but this needed reinvestment will also bring life back to the village center, with a focus on wellness and outdoor recreation. The buyer wants to partner with the town on use of the green space and trails to the benefit of our whole community.
Speakers and the vote at June Town Meeting made it clear that Moultonborough residents oppose tearing down the Taylor House, and support taking the time to find an investor for it. People want to repurpose historic buildings and keep the historic character of the village intact, in line with all our recent planning studies.
I am a business owner, and it’s time for the Town of Moultonborough and its residents to support economic development and the business community. Let’s show that the town welcomes new business, and will work with this buyer to make the project happen. Please let the Selectboard know that you support the sale of the Taylor property at their upcoming public hearings on November 5 and 19. Let’s finally have a success story in our town, like those we see in Wolfeboro, Tamworth and other places. Let’s not squander this opportunity for investment in our town.
David Oliver
Moultonborough
