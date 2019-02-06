To The Daily Sun,
The caption under the picture on the front page of your Feb. 6 issue both amused and irked me. Regarding the state law requiring people to remove snow from their cars' roofs, you wrote, "Officers render education more often than summonses ...".
I was rendered a citation by a young Campton policeman, even though (1.) I had told him truthfully that I had tried twice to get the frozen snow off my car roof, and (2.) my driver's license showed truthfully that I am 82-years-old. If ever there is a case for first offense-leniency (a simple warning), that was one , but, no such luck: he gave me a ticket, and a $310 fine resulted.
The "education" I was rendered consisted of two parts: (1.) stay out of Campton as much as possible, and (2.) individual cops should not have such personal discretion that different drivers get different treatment for identical situations. (Evidently, a different cop might have handled my case more considerately.)
Richard Davis
Thornton
(1) comment
You got caught, own it. It’s not the cops fault and don’t use your age for favors.
