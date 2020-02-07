Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.