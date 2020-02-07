To The Daily Sun,
Who would have believed that John Bolton would be a key figure in the “deep state conspiracy”? The golden-boy of the conservative-right has been exposed as a “Never-Trumper”.
These latest revelations must have Mr. Meade and his fellow conspiracy theorists wondering how they can incorporate them into their bizarre and debunked political deceptions.
All conspiracy theories are the same taut story of men who find coherence in the falseness they spread. Through indoctrination by partisan media sources, lurid conspiracy theories lead for too many Americans to accept false narratives of egregious corruption, or worse, that millions of their fellow citizens are actually subverting the United States. The emergence of these ever-more-outlandish theories only reinforces such toxic assumptions. Worst of all, facts, truth and logic die an unceremonious death.
Meade and fellow conservatives will continue to promote conspiracy theories in an effort to divert attention from Trump, rather than acknowledge that Trump himself is the ultimate creator of this disastrous administration and has no one to blame but himself. Conservatives will be trying desperately to convince Trump’s base that there is a conspiracy by the Justice Department, FBI, CIA, and the judicial system in collusion, to undermine his administration.
This “deep state” conspiracy has been, and will continue to be, to create a conspiracy Trump’s base will buy into and explain away his self-inflicted wounds. Our POTUS embraces these theories because, even though there is no evidence to back these claims — and a slew of evidence that reputes them — he must resort to conspiracy to rally his base. If he should lose the 2020 election, he can reconcile his defeat to his minions by blaming “deep state conspiracies”.
It should be noted that conspiracy theories are most often created during times of uncertainty and fear and meant to stoke the flames of hatred and rebellion. When Meade and other conservatives back Trump, they are giving a cue to the Trump base that such out-of-bounds attacks on our nation’s political system are legitimate and encourage deep divisions and constant tension.
A contributor to this forum recently purported Mr. Meade to be a “journalist” — he is anything but. Meade is a propagandist, disseminating systematic falsehoods for a cause reflecting his own personal political views. I strongly believe he has sacrificed moral integrity for political party and his financial portfolio.
As a nation, we are slowly bleeding to death; we now exist under an oppressive dusky pall. It is imperative that we must come together, as Meade once advocated, and put our country above politics. We must unite with our commonalities rather than divide with our differences and commit to the flourishing of all.
Robert Miller
Alton
