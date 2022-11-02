To The Daily Sun,
I've been very busy knocking on doors and meeting wonderful Meredith residents. I am compelled to defend my integrity once again from the attacks and smear games being played by Democrats and extreme Free Staters. A few truths:
First, I received a letter from the executive vice president of the NRA thanking me for my commitment to defend our Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Second, Citizens for Belknap is supporting 15 Republicans, 22 Democrats and one independent, educating the public (see their voters guide). I will always support Gunstock Mountain Resort. I have to laugh at "not being Republican," I've been voting Republican for 47 years.
Third, I personally think an abortion is a decision to be made between a woman, her doctor and her family. With that said, I will support the bi-partisan New Hampshire abortion law up to 24 weeks and don't see that changing.
Fourth, Tofts lost to Lisa Smart by 7, not me.
If she were a Republican, she would stand by the voters of Meredith who chose their candidates for the general election to support. I have a "care about my community" agenda, not a personal one. When elected, I will hold informative quarterly meetings with Meredith residents about issues going on at the county and state levels, sharing any upcoming bills, taking constituents' input to Concord. Standing up for what is right is most important. There are two Republicans on the ballot for state representative chosen by Meredith voters. Meredith will get it right again supporting us Nov. 8.
Learn more about me at ccreteaumiller.com or email me at cindy.creteaumiller@gmail.com.
Cindy Creteau-Miller
Meredith
