To The Daily Sun,

I take exception to David Shribman’s almost full-page op-ed ("Government Dysfunction, 2023 edition") claiming our government is in disarray due to Republican actions. To the contrary, the recent House speakership battle revolved around House rules over the past decade, which essentially gave the speaker and minority leader total control of the legislative agenda. Under recent past speakers, the other 400-plus members were relegated to either voting for or against a piece of legislation (sometimes thousands of pages) that they were given little, or no, time to read or digest. If your congressperson wasn’t part of “leadership,” you effectively had no input on anything. Not right. Not fair. This was especially prevalent under Nancy Pelosi, as witnessed by the continuing omnibus spending bills that combined numerous different appropriations into one huge bill.

