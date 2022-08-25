To The Daily Sun,

The pillage and rape of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home orchestrated by the vindictive deep state” of the awful Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Fascist Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Injustice and “Demented Joe” will have unintended consequences for the Demolitioncrats. The law of unintended consequences is beautiful karma.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.