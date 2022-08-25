The pillage and rape of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home orchestrated by the vindictive deep state” of the awful Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Fascist Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Injustice and “Demented Joe” will have unintended consequences for the Demolitioncrats. The law of unintended consequences is beautiful karma.
President Trump can now declare his residence and domicile as Bedminster, New Jersey because the outlaw federal government destroyed his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago. President Trump may now nominate the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, as his vice president. The voters will then kick the traitorous Demolitioncrats out of American history in the 2024 election.
On another note, the only way to preserve election integrity in future U.S. elections, including New Hampshire, and prevent the “Computer Thugs” —Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Mike Bloomberg and their ilk — from stealing our elections are paper ballots and hand counting of the ballots. Just ask the French how they handle their paper ballot elections.
Finally, with the outrageous political and judicial abuses being imposed on conservatives by this current administration and the long-term imprisonment of Jan. 6 protesters, especially those languishing in the deplorable D.C. jail, I am seriously concerned about the safety of Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro should they be imprisoned by a D.C. Demolitioncrat judge. After all, a federal judge and jury unjustly railroaded Bannon with a conviction for contempt of Congress. Numerous other federal employees have been held in contempt of Congress, including Eric Holder, Barack Obama’s attorney general; Lois Lerner, director of the IRS; and Bryan Pagliano, IT director and Hillary Clinton aide, with none of them facing the same judicial intimidation imposed on Bannon and Navarro. Hypocritical double standard anyone?
Pray for God to help all of us to resist this tyranny. Remember, God helps those who help themselves.
