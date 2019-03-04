To The Daily Sun,
Gilford voters are urged to vote for Rick Notkin, Peter Karagianis and Tim Sullivan for the Budget Committee. They will exercise prudent oversight and stewardship over town finances, try to keep our property taxes within reason, strengthen our educational system, and further support our first-responders on the Police & Fire Departments.
Peter Karagianis and Tim Sullivan have served on the Budget Committee for several years with distinction. And Rick Notkin will be a great addition to the Budget Committee, with his common sense approach to fiscal management.
The Budget Committee is our first line of defense in attempting to hold back excessive spending by various elements of Gilford, forcing them to justify their never-ending requests for more money from the taxpayers each year.
So, please remember that elections do have consequences and cast your votes for Rick Notkin, Peter Karagianis and Tim Sullivan for the Gilford Budget Committee.
Norman J. Silber
Gilford
