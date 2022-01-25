To The Daily Sun,
My last letter to the editor detailed the nine fundamentals of propaganda. This letter will address the nine fundamentals of counterpropaganda, bit.ly/3yK4Pn1. Truth: Honest opposition is practical, moral and unbiased. Focus: Address only one or at most two points. Clarity: Easily understood without further explanation. Resonate: Identify audience’s existing sentiments, opinions and stereotypes that influence their perspectives, beliefs and actions. Respond: Lies not immediately refuted become the audience’s truth. Investigate: Collect and analyze their propaganda to understand their message, target audience and objectives. Source: Expose covert sources of false propaganda. Reason: Expose their logical fallacies. Human cognitive biases for rapid thought response make us vulnerable to faulty reasoning. Disseminate: Share exposed propaganda with audiences not targeted; they can then recognize the lies and reciprocate.
The Laconia Daily Sun has done a good job of presenting both sides of our political divide. Their contributors like Jeff Robbins are far left but if readers want the far-right view, they can pick up the Weirs Times. The letters to the editor cover the full spectrum of political views. What is lacking is debate. And not due to lack of trying by The Daily Sun staff.
Few people are aware that an effort was made to match those of us with opposing views to meet and collaborate on joint letters. I was one of them. The first meeting was a teleconference where introductions were made between contributors most readers would recognize by their letters to the editors. Plans were made for a follow-on meeting but it never happened.
In addition, The Daily Sun set up a website for public debate. The intention was good but I lost interest when the opposing side stopped debating after facts were presented, they could not refute. Here is that exchange: bit.ly/3phkrLI. So how do we get to the truth? Simply put, we can’t.
The legacy media, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc., set up false narratives and stick to them no matter what contradictory facts come out. All narratives align with Democratic party talking points which begs the question, is the legacy media or Democratic party running this country?
FOX News, Newsmax and Epoch Times point out the lies by the larger networks but have a smaller audience. They don’t get it right 100% of the time but they are more accurate than the legacy media. They ask legitimate questions like why is it that the legacy media can spend months alleging that a 20-minute meeting between Trump campaign officials and Natalia Veselnitskaya was proof of Russia collusion? Yet, Hunter Biden can make millions from business deals with China, Russia, Ukraine, etc. and the legacy media refuses to mention it even after an 87-page report: bit.ly/2Gbzd2W by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs is released. Will anyone on the left be up for a debate using facts, reason and logic or is that asking too much?
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
