To The Daily Sun,
During the holidays, remember Jesus Christ is the “reason for the season” and reflect on the truth of his teachings. His message was simple, “Love one another.” It sounds so simple but it’s not. Many in government and the media have made a business out of creating “hate” and division. It’s become so common we don’t even notice.
Does anyone know what “religion” Jesus practiced? Think about that for a minute. Christianity was not established until after Christ’s death. Rather profound, isn’t it? Well, most scholars believe he was Gnostic. Gnosis is the Greek word for knowledge so a gnostic is either a seeker or teacher of knowledge. Jesus was the master and his teaching became the foundation of Christianity.
There are many references in Jesus’s teaching to “light” and “darkness.” They are synonyms for “love and hate” or “truth and lies.” One of Jesus’s best-known quotes is John 8:32 “Then you will know the truth and the truth will set you free.” One interpretation could be that we can easily get trapped in a web of lies (darkness) if we stop seeking the truth (light).
It’s the human condition. Each of us is just one of 7.9 billion people on the face of this planet or one of 333 million in the USA. We as a nation determine if we want to live in darkness or light. How do you know which it is? Listen to your heart. If you believe this country is going in the wrong direction (darkness) it’s up to you to seek the truth (light).
The Jussie Smollett verdict should be a wake-up call to everyone regardless of political party. He was a single person lying to the public that he was the victim of a hate crime when in fact he orchestrated it to advance his own reputation. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc. presented Smollett’s allegations as fact to advance their own false narrative that racism is rampant in this country. It’s not.
Derrick Wilburn, bit.ly/3IJn2FR, is Black man descended from slaves speaking out against critical race theory at a public school hearing. The article is well worth the read and has a video of his actual speech. He teaches his children that they are victims of three things, “their own ignorance, laziness and poor choices." Aren’t we all? His main quote however, was that “Racism in America would be dead today if it were not for certain people and institutions keeping it alive on life support.”
Jussie Smollett, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc. are those keeping racism alive. This Christmas season would be an ideal time to reject the daily hate (darkness) we are fed by the media. Then share the love (light) within us with others to makes their lives worth living. Love (like hate) is a gift often returned two-fold back to the originator. Have a very Merry Christmas.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
