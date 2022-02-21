To The Daily Sun,
Has anyone else come to the conclusion that the media talking heads are little more than actors? Think about it. Every day they come to work and read a script in front of a camera for millions of Americans to keep them “informed” of their network's “political views”. You need look no further than the coverage of the Canadian truckers protest as proof. CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc. are calling the truckers insurrectionists, while FOX and Newsmax are calling them patriots. The contrast could not be greater.
So, what is the truth? The answer is obvious if you use reason and logic. Does anyone remember the coverage of the riots in 2020 by Antifa and BLM? There were burning buildings, rioters attacking police, a CHOP zone in Seattle, 100-day siege on a federal court house in Portland, and the list goes on. Two billion dollars in damages and the legacy media portrayed them as “mostly” peaceful.
Today, truckers and supporters in Toronto brought in bouncy houses and barbecues to show support and the mainstream media are making claims of riotous actions to support their “insurrectionist” narrative. No video footage of burning police cars in the background or mobs storming barricades. They don’t need to. They own the airwaves, so like in Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, etc. they can say whatever they want so long as it’s in lockstep with the party in power.
President Joe Biden was elected with the narrowest of margins in six swing states, the same as how President Trump won in the previous election. Did President Biden win because he was the better candidate or because CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc. successfully destroyed the character of President Trump using false allegations? Why would they do that? Greed.
Here is a link showing the salaries of many of the media personalities most people know and trust: bit.ly/3uIxngU. Those making $3 million or more annually include Craig Melvin, Jake Tapper, David Muir, Tom Brokaw, Brian Williams, Chris Cuomo, Norah O’Donnell, Tucker Carlson, Chris Wallace, Greg Gutfeld, Rachael Maddow, Ann Curry, Katie Couric, Lester Holt, Gayle King, Anderson Cooper, Barbara Walters, George Stephanopoulos, Laura Ingraham, Maria Shriver, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer and Sean Hannity. Recognize any?
Here is a “truth” many have forgotten. Elected officials like President Biden and Justin Trudeau have one job. It’s the same as those elected to congress in the United States and parliament in Canada. That purpose is to “serve” the people. It’s called democracy. Today, we have government officials that demand their citizens “serve” them. That is tyranny.
Tyrannies only work for those in charge and the media “actors” that sing their praises. They ignore crimes by the ruling party and slander non-supporters. Does your trusted media “actor” support the truckers or Justin Trudeau? Freedom or tyranny? If the latter maybe it’s time to change channels. Only then will politicians be held accountable for the criminal actions, deliberate misinformation and poor leadership.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
