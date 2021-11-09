To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to all the voters that voted during last Tuesday's mayoral and city council election. I am excited to be working for you, the taxpayers and residents of Ward 2, as your city councilor. I especially want to thank Laura Dunn for a fair and professional campaign. We are fortunate to have Laura as our representative on the Laconia School Board.
Bob Soucy
Laconia City Councilor, Ward 2
