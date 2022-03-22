To The Daily Sun,
Chuck McGee wrote in a recent letter, vote for those who support veterans.
First, I couldn’t agree more and have been saying that more than most over the years. As well as take your organization's hat off so as not to look like the whole organization feels same way. Check that representative's record, speak with them, bring him or her a veterans issue to see how it’s handled by staff. Don’t think party matters because it doesn’t. Believe that. Have been lied to by both sides, the biggest and supposed best. Keeps me an Independent.
In the state of New Hampshire as far as this Independent goes, nobody better since Sen. Bob Smith (when healthy) than Maggie Hassan. Many don’t agree with many of her stances, maybe conservative or Independent, not very liberal actually.
Anyway, back to the point. Veterans Sen. Maggie Hassan and veterans that have been involved with veterans issues in this state couldn’t agree more. From the time she was a state representative to governor to senator, her veteran support is without question. So, the president is weak in my book. He left Afghanistan with Americans still left behind but remember, no great outcry by Americans, either Republican or Democrat.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is using Ukraine for a jumping off post to rebuild the rest of old Mother Russia. They're going to need more help from us and Congress than just coloring stuff blue and yellow. His smirk has gone and he is serious now.
Can we take care of those who have served for the past 25 years? Sen. Hassan fights for all daily. Check the facts... she has walked the walk.
Semper Fi.
Bob Jones
Meredith
