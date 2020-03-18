To The Daily Sun,
I read the article by Rick Green titled, “What to do if you're worried about exposure” (to coronavirus). I want to expand on what I believe provides true help from that worry and many others in today’s chaotic world. Jesus Christ provides an assurance of life everlasting to those who believe in him. There is no better solution to coronavirus than to have Jesus in your heart. The bible gives us many verses that help us to understand how to respond to this and all other situations in life. Among these are Matthew 6:25-34, Luke 12:22-32, Philippians 4:6-7, Proverbs 3:5-6 and many others.
For those who want to find out more about this great opportunity to have peace with God, I would invite them to go to https://needhim.org/knowing-jesus. Alternatively, if you want to find out more about this Jesus, there is a group of believers that meets at Amazing Grace Fellowship on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., located at 61 Beacon St. West, unit 71B, Laconia. Another good church to check out is Bible Speaks at 40 Belvedere St. in Lakeport, meeting at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
I also want to say that this Jesus has had a profound impact on my life. He has delivered me from many things in life, alcoholism and other addictions to name a few, and continues to provide for and make me more like Him. I urge you therefore in the words of the late Larry Norman, “Why don’t you look into Jesus, He’s got the answer.”
Bob Ely
New Hampton
