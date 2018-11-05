To The Daily Sun,
What should we expect if the Democrat “Blue wave” happens?
Democrats will impeach President Trump to overturn the 2016 election. Despite years of intense investigations discovering no Trump wrongdoing, Democrats now convict based on only accusations and hatred.
Democrats who lied about Obamacare now promise utopia in “Medicare for all” (aka single payer). This is another false promise; seniors won’t get the healthcare they paid for and need resulting in shorter, more painful, and more restricted lives.
“Medicare for all” would almost double Federal spending and taxes. As other single payer systems demonstrate, and as promoted by Obamacare architect Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, “Medicare for all” will reduce healthcare for the young and for people over 75.
Democrats promise “Free College”, $15 minimum wage, “minimum basic incomes”, open borders, and elimination of ICE.
Even teenagers know that nothing is free. “Free things” are wasted. Buyers spending other people’s money care less about prices, allowing suppliers to raise prices.
“Free College” will increase waste, price, and total cost, and shift costs from college goers to less wealthy people without college educations.
Seattle and elsewhere show that a $15 minimum wage is a disaster; businesses fail, prices increase, and employees are fired, have their hours cut, and/or benefits reduced.
The “minimum basic income” scheme is unfair to responsible Americans. Workers struggling to provide for their own families and the truly needy are also taxed to support able-bodied people who choose not to work, work part-time, and/or don’t report their full income.
Democrats promote open borders, sanctuary cities, and elimination of ICE. Illegal aliens already annually cost taxpayers over $134 billion and commit many thousands of crimes including homicides, rapes, kidnappings, and drug dealing (which kill tens of thousands of Americans).
Democrats also promise to severely restrict the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans.
Democrats want to take away your Trump tax cuts and re-impose the excessive regulations that Trump eliminated to jump-start our economy resulting in record low unemployment levels.
New Hampshire Democrats promise greatly increased government spending, e.g., for perennially poor schools, colleges, alternative energy, and for a government family leave program which requires many thousands of sign-ups just to pay for the overhead. These programs will assuredly require the new state income, sales, gas, and/or higher property taxes that Democrats have been voting for in recent years.
Alternatively, Republicans will continue working for: more and better jobs, better and more affordable healthcare choices, school choice, lower taxes, more rights and freedoms, safer neighborhoods, and a more secure country.
For more government, higher taxes, less freedom, lawlessness, and broken promises, vote Democrat.
For continued prosperity, freedom, opportunity, and safety for all Americans, vote Republican.
Don Ewing
Meredith
(1) comment
Time to be afraid-very afraid Don! Lol
