To The Daily Sun,
Ms. Pelosi getting her hair fixed unmasked tells us what's really going on with the virus. She's 80, the primary age group to die, but she's also smart and has information we don't. Only 9,500 people have died only of the virus. The expensive health services we buy for her will tell her that if she has no conditions that help the virus kill, she's not at risk.
That's why she had her hair fixed without a mask.
So why won't she tell us the truth, that anyone without these conditions can go back to work? She needs the lockdown to destroy the economy, Mr. Trump's major claim to re-election. It lets Democrat governors ban his rallies, his most effective way to campaign. It lets her demand mail-in voting, which will let Democrats steal every state in the union.
By her actions, an 80-year-old politician has told the truth about the virus — it's a nothing-burger compared to our annual flu.
She's probably taking the HCQ preventive treatment, just like President Trump.
Bill Taylor
New Hampton
