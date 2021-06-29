To The Daily Sun,
Progress, it seems, is only achieved through conflict. Our country was born as the result of unrest. Those who colonized this new world were aware that being here was not a guarantee of freedom, safety or even enough to eat. The seeds of descent were growing along with the promise of freedom.
Our constitution was created out of a need to organize a group of states. They tried to get together under a confederation but it just wasn’t working for the good of all. Defense and common good are concepts, but to make them work you need a unifier with national power over the separate states. So, they met in Philadelphia to create such a document and a power structure to make it work. The result was what we now call the Constitution. The ink was not quite dry when they added a few amendments to the basic document. Over the years since, debate has raged over what the document promises to each of us.
Therefore, if there is a document that guarantees equality, and a court system that is there to settle differences of opinion relating to our rights under the Constitution and its amendments, why must we legislate in reference to that which we already have as a guarantee? Congress should focus on making the government run smoothly, collecting taxes, and maintaining order. The Executive branch, working with Congress, should seek to enforce constitutionally passed laws and make sure that we keep our obligations to those outside our borders.
In a democracy, the right to vote is guaranteed. Polling places need to be safe and secure. They need trained personnel certified to count and report the ballots. The right for citizens, duly registered, is inviolate. Law enforcement at polling places is for the maintenance of good order, not to intimidate. Political poll watchers should bear witness to the process, only. If they are registered voters as well, they may leave their post and vote. They must keep their separate roles clear and be careful when they change from one to the other. Be it understood that there are no second class citizens. Equal access to the ballot box is a constitutional right.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
