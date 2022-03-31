To The Daily Sun,
Drum roll, please. Next week, April 4-9 is National Library Week, and the Gilford Public Library staff know how to celebrate. There will be something for every age and inclination, and you can find the details here: gilfordlibrary.org. Big thanks go to the Friends of the Library for providing refreshments and supporting the special programs. It’s even Free Fines Week for anyone with overdue materials. (See, there is something for everyone.)
World events have made the last two years especially challenging, and sometimes it’s difficult not to be brought low. What to do and where to go? Libraries always provide a good respite from the world and next week will be even more so.
We hope to see you in the stacks.
Betty Tidd
Chair, Gilford Library Board of Trustees
