Upon reading a recent letter from Charlies Gallagher equating Dr. Anthony Fauci (world renowned medical epidemiologist) to Denis Rancourt, PhD (no medical background) I found it necessary to share their backgrounds and curriculum vitae with your readers.
Dr. Anthony Fauci attended the College of Holy Cross (undergraduate), Cornell University (graduate) and Cornell Medical School, where he graduated first in his class. He was chief resident at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center from 1970-1971. Dr. Fauci began his long career at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. His reputation in the field of immunoregulation includes developing a successful drug regime for formerly fatal diseases such as polyarteritis nodosa, granulomatosis and lymphomatoid granulomatosis. He became chief of the Laboratory of Immunoregulation in 1980, then on to director of the NIAID under then President Ronald Reagan.
Please note the context in which Mr. Gallagher refers to Dr. Fauci which negates his stellar medical background. Dr. Fauci grew up in Brooklyn. His father was a pharmacist. His grandparents were from Sciacca, Sicily, the same town my mother's parents came from. As a further coincidence, both of our grandmothers had the same first name-Colegera, named after a very famous Sicilian hero. Mr. Gallagher is not aware of, or didn't bother to do, the research in order to find out that Dr. Fauci is a world renowned epidemiologist (a person who studies or is an expert in the branch of medicine which deals with the incidence, distribution and possible control of diseases). Dr. Fauci served under both Republican and Democratic presidents.
On the other hand this is some information which I found doing a simple internet search for Denis Rancourt, PhD Physics. Denis Rancourt taught at the University of Ottawa, Canada. While at this university Rancourt “was removed from all teaching duties in the fall of 2008 because the dean of the faculty of science did not agree with his granting A+ grades to 23 students in one course during the winter 2008 semester. In December, the Allan Rock Administration of the University of Ottawa began dismissal proceedings against him and he was banned from campus."
Further research found that Denis Rancourt is a climate change denier. One of Mr. Rancourt’s colleagues sued him for libel. Rancourt lost that case. A committee composed of members from three Canadian universities was convened and tasked with conducting an Independent Inquiry (ICOI). The outcome determined that the University of Ottawa was justified in terminating Dr. Rancourt for insubordination.
Considering these facts I will rely on Dr. Anthony Fauci when he states in very clear terms that wearing masks helps to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Thank you Dr. Fauci for your decades of service to the United States. Your expertise is greatly appreciated.
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
