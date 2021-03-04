To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to ask your New Hampton readers to join me in writing in Bruce Harvey for Selectman (1-year term). Bruce is a lifelong resident of New Hampton. Having previously served our country in the Army Reserve and then our town for 25 years with the Fire Department, he is now stepping up to serve as Selectman. Those that know Bruce know that he wears many hats, both as a small business owner and as a member of our community. Along with his background and commitment to New Hampton he will bring a diversity of knowledge and leadership to the Board.
Bruce is committed to protecting our small town feel, and carrying that over into our plans, policies, and procedures. I believe Bruce will work the Selectmen, other boards, department heads and residents to ensure that as we develop plans and ordinances they are right for our town. Bruce will do the same with our processes. Ensuring that when residents and others looking to build an addition, start a home business, build a house, or open a new store front the process is clear, efficient, and inviting.
Lifelong residents and those of us only here for a few years live here because of the small town feel, and good plans protect that. I believe new business, job opportunities and an increased tax base, specifically on the 104 corridor, are just as important to the long-term sustainability of our small town. Bruce will be a champion for those of us that wish to see plans, policies, and procedures that don't shun growth, protect our town, and are more user friendly for us, and those who wish to join the community.
Part of the small town feel is being neighborly and Bruce has the right ideas and mindset to help our town be just that. Please help me March 9 in electing our neighbor, Bruce Harvey, by writing him in for the one-year Selectman's position.
Benjamin LaRoche
New Hampton
