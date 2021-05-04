To The Daily Sun,
Supervisor of the checklist position, although a volunteer position, is an important one for the integrity of our voting system. I have no doubt that the current people in those positions are doing their best, but it is always good to get a fresh pair of eyes on processes that have been in place for some time.
I have been a resident of Moultonborough for the last 22 years, love the town and the people who reside here. Indeed, it is a typical, warm and friendly New England town like the one I grew up in, and where I have made many wonderful friends. I love that we care so much about our town and all the people who live here. For that reason, I wish to give back to this wonderful town by running for the supervisor of the checklist for the coming year.
Although I have never held a political position, I have experience running large project teams, and in was in management in a major corporation for many years. I am retired now and have the time to devote to this position to do my best, and I will. Please consider me for this position in the upcoming election May 11.
Barbara Koehler
Moultonborough
