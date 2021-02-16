To The Daily Sun,
My name is Ann-Marie Barney. I am running for the town of Ashland’s Board of Selectmen 2 year term.
I am a third-generation lifelong resident of Ashland. My grandparents, Leon and Alice (Dolly) Barney, ran Barney’s market from 1948-1973. My parents both worked in Ashland until their retirement. My father, David Barney, served Ashland as a firefighter and EMT. I graduated from Ashland High School before attending PSU. Both of my children attended Ashland Elementary School and now own houses in Ashland. Ashland is our home, community, and passion.
I am and have always been very active in our community. I’ve taken the initiative to coach many sports teams and serve on many committees. Currently I hold the part-time position as the Park & Recreation Director in Ashland and also serve on the 4th of July Committee. Due to the fact that the Park & Recreation Director is a part time position, the state statute, RSA 669:7, makes me eligible to run for the position of Selectman. I have called the NH Secretary of State’s Office to verify.
If elected, one of my first goals is to make it possible for the Ashland 4th of July celebration to continue as it has for over 60 years. It is my opinion that the selectboard’s job is to listen to the residents of Ashland by taking their opinions into consideration, to improve the town within our means, and enhance the lives of the residents of Ashland by building back our community.
Ann-Marie Barney
Ashland
