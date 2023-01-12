I’m not sure people understand sarcasm; the internet is certainly a place where humans seem to want to act out their more repugnant proclivities.
Either that, or they’re the type of people who wax poetic about how our brave officers and troopers risk their lives every day to keep us safe. How dare that be critiqued, right? Except we don’t expect them to risk getting cut to take down a 17-year-old kid.
Seventeen. Grown men, cops, who are "trained," have absolutely no excuse not to be capable tackling this kid and taking him to the hospital — just ended his life before it even started because they felt threatened? I just think that’s a bit pathetic, myself. They’re much better suited for complicating the lives of working people, going about their day over inspection stickers and tail lights, I guess.
I'm not saying that police don’t serve a purpose. I just think the role of law enforcement and laws in general need to be reevaluated before it gets out of control.
My deepest sympathy goes to the Fay family. This whole situation should have never happened, and Gilford PD should be ashamed. I pray that this is a learning experience to use less-lethal force on mental health calls and definitely less-lethal force on children. You had one job, Gilford PD, and you failed miserably.
