To The Daily Sun,
Because I told someone tonight if they wanted to see me before I went back to my camp they can meet me at Burrito Me, the cops follow me over to Burrito Me and they sat across from where I was sitting for 10 to 15 minutes waiting to see if that person showed up. I guess they thought we're making a drug deal. Well I guess they were wrong. Just because two people meet up at night doesn't mean they're making a drug deal. The cops need to learn not to make assumptions. They need to leave us homeless people alone and stop harassing us and stop following us to where we go in town. This is getting ridiculous. They are just harassing us. Just because we meet up in different spots doesn't mean we are making drug deals or anything like that. They are getting out of control with following us and watching us. It's got to stop. If the mayor doesn't put a stop to it then I will be going to the State House first thing Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.