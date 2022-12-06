When the cookie crumbles it really crumbles, and since his somnolescent announcement that he sought to reclaim the presidency other than by an insurrection, former President Donald Trump has looked like one crumbling cookie. Just before Thanksgiving, Trump hosted antisemite extraordinaire Kanye West, now Ye, for dinner. Wouldn't you know it? Who else should join the party at the table of the former president of the United States but Ye's good buddy Nick Fuentes, not only an antisemite but an avowed white supremacist? It was just sheer good luck that Hermann Goering and Bull Connor had previous commitments.

Trump saw nothing wrong with hosting two of the most repugnant individuals in America not presently in solitary confinement, which surprised nobody. But it must have stung when some of his most prominent acolytes actually permitted themselves a few public murmurings of disapproval, as though this were somehow a deviation from the Prince of Mar-a-Lago's character. Trump does seem to be trolling the bottom of America's barrel with even more abandon than usual, and in West and Fuentes he has certainly found it.

