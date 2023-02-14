Winston Churchill's proposition that "democracy is the worst form of government, except for all others that have been tried" has picked up support in recent years, courtesy of two of the world's foremost democracies. The United States and Israel, which have much in common generally, have each given democracy skeptics plenty of cause for skepticism, each emerging from elections that, however democratic, produced results that were god-awful.

Our 2016 presidential election was a fair one, but America's system of disregarding the actual popular vote in favor of a questionable Electoral College resulted in the election of a narcissistic nightmare, a pathological con man, a Hindenburg Disaster on two legs. Israel's recent parliamentary election, in which the raw vote was closely divided between center-left and center-right, produced a coalition government dominated by autocrats, fanatics and homophobes, with a prime minister under criminal indictment maneuvering to rejigger Israeli democracy to avoid a trial that could land him in jail.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.