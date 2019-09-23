During his inaugural address in 1981, President Reagan said, “In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem." Things have changed much since he uttered those words. In fact, we’re on a trajectory to make things worse.
When the Constitution was written, the States had significant powers, as the Tenth Amendment stated, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” This required that the budgets of the Federal Government be submitted to the States and the States had the power to accept or reject the budget. If the States accepted the budget, each State would then pay its prorated portion of the budget, with each State having the freedom to determine how it would collect the monies to be paid. The basic issue, though, is the States had the power over the Federal Government and what they were going to be allowed to do.
The Sixteenth Amendment, which was ratified in February 1913, radically changed the State’s control over the Federal Government, as it stated, “The Congress shall have the power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without appointment among the several States, and without regard to any census or enumeration.”
That single change forced two major changes, as it no longer had the Federal Government subservient to the States but, rather, made the States subservient to the Federal Government. The second major change is that it gave the Federal Government power to directly tax individual citizens ... a power too great for citizens to challenge.
Another devastating change occurred in April 1913 when the Seventeenth Amendment was ratified. As originally written, Article 1, Section 3, of the Constitution stated, “The Senate of the United States shall be composed of two Senators from each State, (chosen by the Legislature thereof,) ....” The Seventeenth Amendment changed that from the “chosen by the State Legislatures thereof” to “elected by the people thereof.” While, on the surface, that may seem like the right thing to do, it has significantly changed our politicians from citizens who would contribute their time and effort in service to their country and then return to their farms or factories, to those who now seek a political career covering decades. Every one of our longest-serving Senators has come after the Seventeenth Amendment was ratified. It seems as if far too many of them are more concerned about getting re-elected and retaining power than they are in donating their time and effort to provide a service to our country. That desire to gain and retain power is now a major contributor to what our country is now suffering ... the Resistance!
While it is not openly talked about, the election of a nonpolitician who is brash and who fights back like none before him is frightening to the professional politicians for a number of reasons:
• He has formed a cadre of followers who prefer his brash style and his approach to actually addressing and trying to solve problems. Those followers are not all Republicans.
• The professional politicians are afraid that their glib chatter will not be enough to garner the votes they need to win ... the people want results.
• The greatest and hardly mentioned concern is over abortion. Politicians on the left are dependent on abortion rights followers for their reelections. A non-Democrat president with the ability to appoint Constitutionalist Supreme Court Justices who may overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling is causing them nightmares. We can expect any number of reactions on this issue to block any future Supreme Court Justice appointments by this administration. And, if the Roe decision is overturned, whenever a non-Republican is elected to the Presidency, we can expect the left will do everything in their power to “stack” the Supreme Court with an increased number of Justices, all of whom would be expected to return the Roe v. Wade decision.
• The current candidates for the Democrat nomination are all running on a free-for-all platform that espouses ceding our sovereignty to anyone who walks across our border, and providing them and all our current population with “free” health care, “free” college education, all the benefits that we make available to citizens who are in need, including housing, food stamps, and financial assistance. (Note: about 6 billion of the 7.7 billion people in the world live in poverty. While that is tragic, the problem cannot be solved through open borders. It can only be solved by helping those people/nations find their way to prosperity.
Inviting millions of poor from other countries to come here would only result in our nation being added to the list of those in poverty.
We need to repeal the sixteenth and seventeenth Amendments and we need a way to ensure that the Federal Government adheres to the Tenth Amendment and returns usurped rights back to the States.
Bob Meade is a Laconia resident. Contact him at bobmeade13@gmail.com.
