No one knows the importance of water safety better than Zoe Lacy.
With a shortage of lifeguards at pools and beaches this summer, a swim in the Merrimack River might seem like a refreshing way to cool off. But the river poses dangers beyond an innocent dip in the water.
Zoe Lacy, a recent graduate of Merrimack Valley High School, lost her twin brother, Zach Lacy, on Aug. 1, 2020 when he drowned in the Merrimack River.
As the second anniversary of Zach’s death approaches at the end of the month, Zoe still believes more education is needed about water safety and urges people to find other, less dangerous places to swim.
“Honestly I was not educated, myself, really before anything happened to me or my family. I didn’t know the steps to do in a drowning or anything like that,” she said. “I wasn’t educated about the river.”
Emergency personnel and first responders are urging swimmers to take caution when heading to the river, or better yet, not swim there at all.
“There’s hazards in the river. One of the things is the moving water,” said Concord Battalion Fire Chief Derek Kelleher. “The current is always stronger and faster than you think. Often, people underestimate the strength and how fast the current actually is. It might certainly look calm on the surface but there’s a lot of undercurrents that you’re not aware of.”
The long list of hazards, like rocks, downed trees and underwater branches that can trap swimmers might surprise some people.
“Unfortunately with the moving water it’s so strong that if you get caught up with something against the current it’s gonna pin you there and hold you and you possibly won’t have the strength to free yourself up,” Kelleher said.
Cold water and depth in the river can also impact swimmers’ ability in the water as the conditions continuously change on the river bed. Kelleher said,
“As far as the depth in the river from one step to the next you can be in a shallow barrier that’s up to your ankles and the very next step could be up over your head.”
Kirk Beattie, the fire chief in Laconia, discussed the importance of swimming safely when lifeguards are not present.
“Know your limitations,” Beattie said. “It is not uncommon for us to go into scenarios where the person swimming can’t swim and they know they can’t swim but all their friends are swimming.”
Beattie also stressed how important it is to use a buddy system. “You should never be swimming alone or boating alone,” he said.
If swimmers do find themselves in a scary situation, one key safety tip is to stay calm.
“If you find yourself in the current or you find yourself in trouble in the river, and you’re flowing, number one thing is you have to avoid panic and control your breathing,” Concord’s Kelleher said. “Once you go into panic mode you start gasping for air and you lose control of your breathing and start to pull in water. You have to get control of your breathing and your panic.”
Lacy continues to urge people to find other, less dangerous places to swim.
“Just stay away from the river, especially during the summer, it’s tempting to go swimming anywhere you can swim but it’s just easier to find another spot to swim than to deal with someone drowning on your watch,” she said. “People don’t learn until it happens to them.”
Memorial fundraiser
The 2nd Annual Zach Lacy Memorial Corn hole Tournament will be held on July 31 at Elektrisola Ball Field in Boscawen. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be set up in a fund at Merrimack Valley High School and given to a graduating senior in Zach’s name.
Go to @Zachlacymemorial on Instagram for updates or sign up online.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
