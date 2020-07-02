DURHAM — If a recent study is correct, two-thirds of parents and guardians of K-12 students in New Hampshire are comfortable sending their children back to school in the fall despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just under a thousand Granite Staters were surveyed in a poll released on Friday by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center’s Granite State Panel. The poll was taken online between June 18 and 22 by randomly-selected participants weighed by a variety of U.S. Census Bureau criteria.
While New Hampshire parents support in-person learning this fall, how that should be achieved is still a matter of debate. Forty-eight percent of parents agree that having students remain in one room all day to minimize the amount of other people they come in contact with is a good idea and 42 percent of parents think it is a good idea for some students to attend school on certain days and other students to attend school on other days.
There is a partisan divide on restrictions that should be set in place, with 68 percent of Republicans believing school should return without any modifications for COVID-19 while only 19 percent of Democrats feel the same way.
For a full copy of the survey results, visit laconiadailysun.com
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.