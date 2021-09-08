Gov. Chris Sununu is back on the job after being discharged from Portsmouth Hospital this weekend following treatment for a bleeding ulcer.
In a statement, Sununu described himself as “on the mend, resting, and working from home today per doctor’s orders.”
Sununu was admitted to the hospital Friday after suffering from COVID-like symptoms for several days. He tested negative for COVID-19 three times. After tests showed a bleeding ulcer, he received a blood transfusion and was released.
Sununu fell ill following a one-day trip to Kentucky, where he and state officials traveled to learn how that state was managing surging coronavirus cases.
Sununu’s illness forced the cancellation of an Executive Council meeting last week.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.