Governor Chris Sununu has signed a bill that makes permanent some parts of the expanded telehealth system put in place for COVID-19.
The bill requires equal insurance coverage for medical visits done remotely and in person, including for Medicaid users.
It also adds parameters for telehealth to state law, including spelling out where and how treatment can be given and received.
Groups and advocates that joined a new state Health Care Consumers & Providers COVID-19 Coalition say the pandemic has jumpstarted a telemedicine system that's long overdue in New Hampshire.
“[I]t is clear telehealth has been a bright spot among a sea of change and is a tool that should become a standard element available for those who can benefit from it,” the coalition wrote in its comments on the bill this week.
They praised the bill's signing Wednesday, saying it'll increase patient access to care – especially for much-needed behavioral health services.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
