A 26-year-old homeless man considered a person of interest in the unsolved Concord double homicide of Steve and Wendy Reid was arrested in South Burlington, Vermont, on Wednesday on an unrelated warrant out of Utah, authorities announced Thursday.
The Reids had gone for a walk from their nearby apartment in April and never returned. They were found shot to death days later near the Broken Ground hiking trails in Concord.
Police had received hundreds of tips but made no arrests.
“No one has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicides,” New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a press release Thursday. “The person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Utah.”
The man, identified by Vermont police as Logan Clegg, was seen by Concord detectives on Williston Road in Burlington and taken into custody without incident at the South Burlington Public Library, according to a news release.
The investigation and contact with Clegg was the result of significant investigative efforts by the Concord Police Department and was done in coordination with other law enforcement partners, South Burlington Police said.
Steve and Wendy Reid left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex for a walk around 2:22 p.m. on April 18 and were found two days after family members reported them missing. During the investigation, police found their phones, wallets and cars at home.
The Reids — Steve was 67 and Wendy was 66 — were outdoors enthusiasts known to take frequent walks along Concord hiking trails. They were described by family and friends as soulmates who traveled the world, pursued adventures and supported one another in their dedication to help others.
Steve grew up in Concord where the couple returned three years ago to retire. He served four years in the Peace Corps in West Africa after graduating from college at Notre Dame. He met Wendy in Washington, D.C. where Wendy was studying. She grew up in Togo and spoke several languages, including English.
The couple lived in Senegal, Chad and Niger before settling in Maryland and later returning to Concord. Wendy and Steve hosted several informal gatherings at their home in Maryland where they invited other Peace Corps volunteers they had met on their travels.
Their careers were dedicated to humanitarian work. Steve worked as an international development specialist in different parts of the world, while Wendy helped recently resettled refugees adjust and thrive in the United States, the Reid family wrote in a statement.
Authorities did not disclose Clegg’s connection to the murders or why he was considered a “person of interest.”
Clegg was held without bail and transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility pending arraignment Thursday morning in Chittenden Superior Court, South Burlington Police said.
The warrant stems from a 2021 incident in Cache County, Utah, and is related to felony possession of stolen property. He was on probation at the time of his arrest.
