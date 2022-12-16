OSSIPEE — Carolann Bell of Conway says without the Carroll County Drug Court she wouldn’t be alive today.
Drug courts were started in New Hampshire in 2017 and came to Carroll County Superior Court the following year.
Through the program, drug offenders are given the chance to enter treatment rather than going to jail or prison. They are drug-tested and supervised throughout the process, which includes weekly court sessions. It typically takes a year and a half to two years to for an enrollee to graduate.
Bell, 62, was sentenced to drug court on Jan. 27, 2021, after pleading guilty to burglary (breaking into her ex-husband’s home) and violating the controlled drug act pertaining to heroin.
Tuesday morning was graduation day. On hand for the ceremony was Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius, who oversaw Bell’s recovery; Chuck Henderson, liaison for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen; and Brett Levasseur from U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas’ office.
Other attendees included Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Santuccio; Assistant County Attorney Jeffrey Garett Tynes; Public Defender Justin Littlefield; Rose Normandin from MWV Supports Recovery/Endeavor House; and Catalina Concha Kirsch of Carroll County Coalition for Public Health.
Ignatius, who had lost her voice due to laryngitis, kept her remarks brief. “This is a happy day and a time to celebrate success.”
Ignatius added that Drug Court makes “huge demands” of enrollees but the successful graduates met the challenges week in and week out.
Bell, who received a diploma from the judge, thanked the drug court team, and her friends and family for their assistance in her recovery. She also thanked MWV Supports Recovery/Endeavor House.
“Without all your support, I literally would be dead, and I’m so glad that I got the opportunity to do this treatment,” said Bell. “For all of you that are in the program, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Ignatius had said earlier she wasn’t sure that Bell had the discipline to complete the program. Ignatius said Bell struggled to keep track of her schedule and phone.
“I thought she was never going to make it,” said Ignatius, but Bell “pulled it together.”
Bell said she didn’t even remember signing the paperwork to agree to the program because that’s how “fogged up” her mind was at the time.
After the ceremony, Bell told the Sun she has a surgery coming up in a few weeks but after that she would like to get involved with helping others with recovery. She also aspires to get her driver’s license back.
Bell said she fell into addiction to opioids/fentanyl around 2008 after being prescribed medication following some surgeries.
“I went downhill after that,” she said, adding the hardest step is acknowledging the problem. “Once people admit to that, help is out there, and you can get it.”
Bell lives at the Endeavor House in Center Conway, which she says gives her a lot of support. Now, after being in recovery, she can reconnect with her four children and eight grandchildren, she said
Henderson, who appeared by video, read a letter from Shaheen.
“By succeeding and completing this program, you send a powerful message to people in recovery, and those who may be reluctant to take the first step towards treatment,” said Shaheen, who said Bell’s perseverance “serves as an example to others who are struggling with substance use disorder that positive change is possible.
“I would also like to recognize and thank the team of staff and supporters with guiding Carolann and other drug treatment work participants toward their goals. No one can find substance use disorder alone,” the senator said.
Levasseur, who was present in the courtroom, read a letter from Pappas., who said, addressing Bell, “Your tenacity has not gone unnoticed, and I’m proud to be able to celebrate your accomplishments.
Pappas continued: “While today’s event is a celebration of all the hard work undertaken by Carolann, it is also an opportunity to recognize the members of law enforcement and substance abuse specialists who dedicated their time and energy to ensuring these graduates had all the necessary tools in the recovery.”
