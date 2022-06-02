GORHAM — It has over a month since two bodies were discovered dead from gunshot wounds in a house on the Berlin-Gorham Road. Since then, few details have been released about the double homicide.
“What I can tell you at this point is that the case is still very actively being investigated,” said Michael Garrity, N.H. Department of Justice director of communications, in an email.
The bodies of Holly Banks, 28, and Keith Labelle, 42, were discovered early on the morning of April 27 in Banks’ residence at 625 North Main St., Gorham.
Autopsies by N.H. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval determined that Banks died from a single gunshot wound and Labelle, 42, died from gunshot wounds.
She ruled both deaths were homicides.
Police described Banks and Labelle as acquaintances.
The Gorham murders came two days after a retired Concord couple, Stephen and Djeswende Reid, were discovered shot to death on a walking trail near their home. Police have released a sketch of a person of interest sought in that double homicide. The two cases are not believed to be connected.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.