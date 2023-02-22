Miriam Kovacs

Miriam Kovacs closes up her Broken Spoon restaurant in downtown Franklin on Thursday evening. Kovacks, who opened the Broken Spoon fusion restaurant in November 2020, faced the Franklin Police Department publicly targeting the Broken Spoon owner on Facebook. Kovacs is trying to keep the social media postings in perspective. (Geoff Forester/Concord Monitor photo)

At the Broken Spoon restaurant on Main Street in Franklin, Miriam Kovacs turned off her stove top and took down her open sign and outdoor flags as she closed up after a Thursday night dinner shift. For a weeknight in February, business was decent, she said.

But it was far from a typical Thursday for Kovacs, which had little do with the signature bao buns she serves daily. Instead her day was consumed by a Facebook post from the Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein that called her out for saying the police department did not do enough after she was targeted by white nationalist groups this summer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.